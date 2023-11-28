Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.50 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Stratis has a total market cap of $160.91 million and $34.50 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.46 or 0.05412419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,750,309 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

