Streakk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,356.24 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Streakk has a total market cap of $757,501.60 and $36,356.24 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.07808135 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $91,010.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

