Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 64.8% Higher This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $683.18 million and approximately $303.59 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,828,570,338,097 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,596,068,028 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

