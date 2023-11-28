Threshold 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.00 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $229.48 million and $9.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.62 or 1.00050673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,388,322,025.237368 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02236787 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,805,793.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

