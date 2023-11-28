Timbercreek Financial Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

