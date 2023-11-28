Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 28,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Titan Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

