Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Up 2.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 54,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

