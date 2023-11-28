Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TPZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,349. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

