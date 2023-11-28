Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTC:TRFPF)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTC TRFPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 74,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Flag Precious Metals
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.