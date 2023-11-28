Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTC:TRFPF)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTC TRFPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 74,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

