Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TFPM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 11,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TFPM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

