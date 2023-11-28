Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in November

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKAW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 7,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

About Troika Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.