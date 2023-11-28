Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in November

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Troika Media Group Stock Performance
TRKAW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 7,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Troika Media Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Troika Media Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.