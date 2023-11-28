TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Down 17.9 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 97,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. TSS has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

