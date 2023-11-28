Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 1,319.7% in November

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 1,319.7% from the October 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

