Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Up 20.3 %
UMGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 39,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
