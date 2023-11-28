Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Up 20.3 %

UMGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 39,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

