Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $56,823.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $180,224.64.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,514. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.