US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,033. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
US Nuclear Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Stock Average Calculator
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.