US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,033. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

