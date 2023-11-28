USDX [Kava] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,907.84 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $102.55 million and $202,907.84 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,939.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.50 or 0.00589100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00123772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91856509 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $198,371.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

