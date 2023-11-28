Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Short Interest Update

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UWHR remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Uwharrie Capital has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uwharrie Capital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.