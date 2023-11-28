Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Short Interest Update

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UWHR remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Uwharrie Capital has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

