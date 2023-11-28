VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 3,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

