WAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. WAX has a total market cap of $206.07 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,088,225,721 coins and its circulating supply is 3,379,829,405 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,087,814,373.44146 with 3,379,407,417.4007716 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0589293 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,131,778.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

