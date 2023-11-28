Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $523,700.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wayfair Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 5,628,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.