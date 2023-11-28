WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 11,015 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.