WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 11,015 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 156,437 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

