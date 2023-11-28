Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,607,000 after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

