X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.51. 14,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter.

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

