XYO (XYO) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $545,692.96 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.62 or 1.00050673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003938 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00387042 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $623,887.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.