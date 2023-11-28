Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
