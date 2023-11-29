9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Up 22.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 60,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 19,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

9F Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

