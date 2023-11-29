ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

ACNB Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ACNB from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

