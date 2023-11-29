Alliance Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6.34 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,055.41 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,023.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 911 ($11.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,076.37 ($13.60). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

