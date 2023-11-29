Alliance Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6.34 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,055.41 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,023.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 911 ($11.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,076.37 ($13.60). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22 and a beta of 0.69.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.