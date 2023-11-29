Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

