Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $244.76 million and $17.96 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.84 or 1.00050266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02415236 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $14,188,970.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.