Apollo Currency Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $287,821.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.