Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 4.9%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.69. 2,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

