Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0968 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $96.72 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.