Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

AJG stock opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 108.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.