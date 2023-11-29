Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 577,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 332,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

