BayFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
BAFN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.32.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
