BayFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

BAFN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BayFirst Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.