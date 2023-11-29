Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

