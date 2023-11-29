BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,226.32 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $470.22 million and approximately $207,226.32 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $37,863.60 or 0.99999166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 38,012.0645506 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $161,357.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

