Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $15.47 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $84,923.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00135319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

