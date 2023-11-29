BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BME traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.48.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.