BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BME traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.48.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Further Reading
