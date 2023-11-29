Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.88. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 231,280 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bolt Biotherapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $28,756.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,528 shares of company stock worth $101,709 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.