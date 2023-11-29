Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,448. Braze has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braze by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

