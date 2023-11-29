British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

