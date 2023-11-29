Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPM opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

