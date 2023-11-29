Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPM opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
