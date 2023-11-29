Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of BRKR opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bruker by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

