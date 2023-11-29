Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

