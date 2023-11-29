Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.75. The company had a trading volume of 279,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,206. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.02 and its 200 day moving average is $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,800,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.