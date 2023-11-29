Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $394.13 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $394.13 million and $7.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,193,909,929 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,375,823 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,192,333,339 with 11,516,886,575 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03253675 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,438,911.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

