Castle Hook Partners LP Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Intel stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,287,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

